COVID Cases Continue to Surge in California

More Californians Testing Positive for COVID-19 as Holidays Wind Down

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in California. And while hospitalizations are also on the rise, it's not the same surge as the state saw during the summer and last winter.

King Tides Provide Glimpse Into Effects of Climate Change

Scientists and volunteers from San Diego to the Oregon border are flocking to shorelines on Monday, to document king tides. Researchers say these king tides are increasingly important to record because they offer a look into growing threats from climate change.

Reporter: Caleigh Wells, KCRW