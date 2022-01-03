"I Hope a Lawyer Will Answer": Asylum Seekers Risk Deportation in Expedited Process

The Biden administration has taken steps to increase access to lawyers, including asking Congress to budget $15 million to provide representation to families and children, as well as $23 million for legal orientation programs. But Congress has yet to act.

The stakes are high. Over the last two decades, just 10% of asylum seekers without legal representation won their cases, while those with lawyers were nearly four times as likely to win protection, according to TRAC’s data.

An impossible situation

López said he calls lawyers every day. He’s spoken to at least half a dozen. Most say they’re overloaded.

He said one private attorney quoted him a fee of $17,000, money he simply doesn’t have. Mostly, though, he’s gotten voicemail.

“I know it’s better to have a lawyer because there’s a higher chance of winning asylum that way,” said López. “But the judge said she’s going to move my case forward even if I don’t have one.”

In late October, López went before an immigration judge in San Francisco and told her he’d had no luck finding a lawyer. He had been to court twice before, and both times the judge had given him a few more weeks to try.

The third time she granted him three months, setting his next hearing for Jan. 26. But if he didn’t bring a completed asylum application to court next time, she said, she would deem his asylum claim abandoned and order him and his son deported.

López, who speaks only Spanish, has no idea how to complete the detailed, 12-page asylum application form in English. But that’s the necessary first step to explain why he fears persecution, one of the five legal grounds — race, religion, nationality, political opinion or membership in a particular social group — for seeking asylum.

Johanna Torres, an immigration attorney with a private practice in San Leandro, met López in October. Once a week, she fills in as “attorney of the day” at the San Francisco court as part of a Bar Association of San Francisco program to give immigrants basic legal guidance.

Torres gave López the handout with the phone numbers he’s been calling. She said attorneys are not allowed to help with asylum forms unless they officially represent the person. Without help, she knows, the process is bewildering.

“I put myself in their position,” she said. “I’m in a country that’s speaking a language that I don’t understand and I’m afraid of going back to whatever country I'm from. And they’re like, ‘Fill out this application that’s in a different language. I know you don’t know anyone. You don’t have the money to hire anyone. But if you don’t bring it, then we’re going to have to deport you.’ It’s an impossible situation for them.”

Torres knows about the political repression in Nicaragua, where Ortega jailed seven opposition candidates in the lead-up to his reelection in November. She believes López could be in serious peril if he were returned there.

But she and other immigration lawyers say the swift pace of the dedicated docket makes it tricky for attorneys to accept clients like López.

“I do not have the resources to complete a case in two months,” she said. “It's harder for [asylum seekers] to find representation because it’s hard for us to take on cases that are that fast.”

