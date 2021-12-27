Major Storm Dumps Snow Across Sierras, Closes Northern California Highways

"Crews are working around the clock to get the highways reopened," Caltrans wrote, on Twitter Monday morning.

The UC Berkeley Centra Sierra Snow Lab, which is headquartered at Donner Pass in the Sierra Nevada, said the area's 193.7 inches of snow "smashed" its previous record for a 24-hour period, which was originally set in December 1970. The snow rates could break the 200-inch mark Monday, the lab said on Twitter.

Across the California border, roads were at a standstill, too.

“Expect major travel delays on all roads,” the National Weather Service office in Reno, Nevada, said Sunday on Twitter. “Today is the type of day to just stay home if you can. More snow is on the way too!”

The weather service issued a winter storm warning for greater Lake Tahoe until 1 a.m. Tuesday because of possible “widespread whiteout conditions” and wind gusts that could top 45 mph.

Turbulent weather stretched from San Diego to Seattle. More than a foot of snow was reported near Port Angeles on Washington state’s Puget Sound. Portland, Oregon received a dusting, but the city was expected to get another 2.5 inches (6 centimeters) by Monday morning, according to the weather service.

In California, rockslides caused by heavy rain closed more than 40 miles of coastal Highway 1 in the Big Sur region south of the San Francisco Bay Area. There was no estimate for the reopening of the scenic stretch that is frequently shut after wet weather.

Caltrans continued to lose snow-covered roads Monday morning, closing State Route 267 from Northstar to Kings Bings Beach and State Route 89 from Truckee to Sierraville. State Route 89 from Tahoe City to Squaw Valley Road was also closed, due to an avalanche.