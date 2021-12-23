KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

California Pushes Booster as Omicron COVID Cases Surge in the State

KQED News Staff
 (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

Governor Lays Out Plan to Get Healthcare Workers Booster Shots

All healthcare workers and nursing home staff in California will be required to get a COVID-19 booster shot by February 1. The announcement comes as cases and hospitalizations continue to surge, in large part due to the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Reporter: Azul Dahlstrom-Eckman, KQED

Questioned Raised About Pages That Are Deleted From Facebook

There are a lot of scary threats Meta — aka Facebook — is trying to counter with a combination of artificial intelligence and human content moderators. But innocents are still getting deleted from the platform.
Reporter: Rachael Myrow, KQED

