California Pushes Booster as Omicron COVID Cases Surge in the State

Governor Lays Out Plan to Get Healthcare Workers Booster Shots

All healthcare workers and nursing home staff in California will be required to get a COVID-19 booster shot by February 1. The announcement comes as cases and hospitalizations continue to surge, in large part due to the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Reporter: Azul Dahlstrom-Eckman, KQED

Questioned Raised About Pages That Are Deleted From Facebook

There are a lot of scary threats Meta — aka Facebook — is trying to counter with a combination of artificial intelligence and human content moderators. But innocents are still getting deleted from the platform.

Reporter: Rachael Myrow, KQED