First-in-Nation Law Will Make it Easier for Domestic Workers in San Francisco to Get Paid Sick Time

Ronen said the Domestic Workers Equal Access to Paid Sick Leave Ordinance is the first of its kind in the nation, and requires all employers in San Francisco to offer paid sick leave.

To take effect, the measure needs a second vote by the supervisors and must be signed by Mayor London Breed. It would then take several months for the city to hire a private company to administer the benefits program.

Kimberly Alvarenga, the executive director of the California Domestic Workers Coalition, which helped develop the ordinance, said that even though domestic workers in the city, many of whom work for low wages and receive few benefits, have had the right to paid sick leave since 2007 — when voters passed Proposition F — they have always felt that the benefit was out of reach. She said the new law will affect workers who are often underpaid.

“They are primarily women, they are primarily immigrant women,” Alvarenga said. “Many of them are undocumented women who don’t have the privilege of those systems.”

Alvarenga said many employers she has spoken to support the ordinance.

“We truly believe that San Franciscans really do respect the work of immigrant workers,” Alvarenga said. “Most of them don’t feel the burden of adding that one hour of pay for every 30 hours of work – they really support their workers.”