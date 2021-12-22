Walmart Faces Lawsuit for Allegedly Dumping Enormous Amounts of Toxic Waste in California

California officials have filed a statewide lawsuit against Walmart alleging that the company illegally disposed of hazardous waste at landfills across the state.
In the 42-page document filed Monday by state prosecutors, the lawsuit alleges the retail giant illegally dumped nearly 160,000 pounds of hazardous waste, or more than 1 million items, each year in California over the last six years.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta and 12 California district attorneys said Walmart violated California's environmental laws and regulations by dumping hazardous waste products at landfills that aren't equipped to handle the materials, including alkaline and lithium batteries, insect killer sprays, aerosol cans, toxic cleaning supplies and LED lightbulbs.