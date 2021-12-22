Walmart Faces Lawsuit for Allegedly Dumping Enormous Amounts of Toxic Waste in California

The lawsuit also claims Walmart dumped "confidential customer information" at these landfills.

"Walmart's own audits found that the company is dumping hazardous waste at local landfills at a rate of more than one million items each year. From there, these products may seep into the state's drinking water as toxic pollutants or into the air as dangerous gases," Bonta said in a statement.

Bonta said the lawsuit filed against the retail giant should serve as a warning to the state's "worst offenders."

In an emailed statement to NPR, Walmart said the company will defend itself and said the lawsuit is "unjustified."

"We have met with the state numerous times and walked them through our industry-leading hazardous waste compliance programs in an effort to avoid litigation. Instead, they filed this unjustified lawsuit," Walmart spokesperson Randy Hargrove said. "The state is demanding a level of compliance regarding waste disposal from our stores of common household products and other items that goes beyond what is required by law."

The latest lawsuit filed against Walmart isn't the company's first with the state of California.