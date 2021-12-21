Schools Send Students Home with Rapid COVID Tests

Students Off for Winter Break Supplied With Rapid COVID Tests

Public school students are on break this week, and with the omicron variant rapidly on the rise, many California districts sent students home with school-issued rapid COVID-19 testing kits. The state’s department of public health is providing the kits to districts.

Reporter: Julia McEvoy, KQED

Will Governor Newsom's Idea for Crackdown on Guns Work?

California Governor Gavin Newsom thinks he’s found a way to crack down on illegal guns in a way that will avoid being struck down by the federal courts. As his model, he’s using a Texas law empowering ordinary people to sue anyone who helps a woman get an abortion.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED