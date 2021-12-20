KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

More Rain on the Way to California

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Weather Systems to Bring Rain, Snow to California, But Drought Conditions Still Exist

More rain is on the way, first to Northern California, and then moving down to Southern California later this week. But how much will it impact the state's water resources?
Reporter: Caleigh Wells, KCRW 

Fire Risk Likely More Widespread in California

State maps may soon show even more homes and buildings are at risk for wildfire. After years of delay, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention says it’s almost ready to release new fire hazard severity maps.
Reporter: Chris Nichols, CapRadio 

Sponsored