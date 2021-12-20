More Rain on the Way to California

Weather Systems to Bring Rain, Snow to California, But Drought Conditions Still Exist

More rain is on the way, first to Northern California, and then moving down to Southern California later this week. But how much will it impact the state's water resources?

Reporter: Caleigh Wells, KCRW

Fire Risk Likely More Widespread in California

State maps may soon show even more homes and buildings are at risk for wildfire. After years of delay, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention says it’s almost ready to release new fire hazard severity maps.

Reporter: Chris Nichols, CapRadio