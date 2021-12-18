Is Sports Gambling in California's Future?

Now, the gambling industry has its attention squarely focused on California. It’s trying to use the state’s ballot initiative process to make sports betting, on both professional and college competitions, legal here next year.

But there are rival factions in the industry, each backing its own legalization proposal. They include tribal casinos and racetracks, card clubs, and such popular fantasy sports sites as FanDuel and DraftKings. The last two say they are ready to spend $100 million on a general campaign warchest to make sports wagering a reality in the Golden State.

One proposal, which has already qualified for the ballot, would require in-person wagering at reservation casinos and racetracks. Other initiatives, like one bankrolled by the sports wagering sites, would legalize mobile betting, letting people place their wagers using their smartphones. In states that have legalized sports gambling, mobile betting has rapidly overtaken on-site wagering.

Industry watchers say they don’t know which proposal will finally prevail, but they have little doubt that it won’t be long until legal sports gambling is a reality in California.

“Oh, sure. It’s not only coming. It’s going to be coming pretty soon,” says I. Nelson Rose, a professor emeritus at Whittier College and an expert on gambling law and public policy.

Rose says California is just too lucrative of a market for the sports gambling industry to ignore.

“The estimate for California is that it could be $20 billion or $30 billion in wagers a year,” says Rose.

To cultivate public and political support for sports betting, all of the gambling interests behind different proposals are promising a tax revenue windfall for California, with the money used to fund social programs.

Recently, the mayors of Oakland, Sacramento, Fresno and Long Beach joined together to support one sports betting initiative that promises to use tax revenue to help the state’s unhoused population. An analysis from the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office estimated the measure could add “the mid-hundreds of millions of dollars” to state coffers each year.

“For us, it’s all about homelessness dollars,” says Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia.

“When we heard that this initiative was looking at putting dollars into homelessness, and that cities would get substantial revenue, I think a lot of the mayors were very interested in this,” says Garcia.

But some gamblng industry analysts, like Rose, advocate caution.

They say legalized sports betting could also create problems, like fueling gambling addiction. That’s especially a worry if easy-to-use mobile wagering becomes legal in the state.

“Personally, I think that gambling has a lot of risk factors for a lot of people,” says Rose. “ And I would like to see it more difficult to make a wager as opposed to it getting easier and easier. I think there was a lot less problems for society when you had to drive across the desert to Las Vegas”

With no irony, the gambling industry says revenue from California sports betting operations could also be used to fund gambling addiction programs in the state.