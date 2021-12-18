James Webb Space Telescope | Showgirl Magic Museum

James Webb Space Telescope: Exploring the Origins of the Universe

Over two decades, thousands of people across 14 countries have been working to build a massive new telescope. The James Webb Space Telescope will be the largest of its kind and will be put into space to explore distant parts of the universe that formed almost 14 billion years ago. The Webb is set to launch Dec. 22 from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana.

Guest:

Amy Lo, Northrop Grumman deputy space vehicle director

This Year in California Politics

California’s political scene has been a wild ride this year, with one of the biggest stories the recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom. While he remains in office, others are leaving the limelight, such as Congressmember Jackie Speier, who announced her retirement last month.

Guests:

Scott Shafer, KQED politics and government senior editor

Marisa Lagos, KQED politics and government correspondent

SF Chinatown’s Showgirl Magic Museum

San Francisco’s Chinatown has long been a popular tourist destination, but back in the 1950s, it had a very different feel, with sidewalks bustling late into the night and an array of elegant supper clubs where celebrities rubbed shoulders with entertainers. KQED’s Chloe Veltman takes us back to that time with her visit to the Showgirl Magic Museum.