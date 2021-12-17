Monarch Butterflies Return to Pacific Grove

Monarch Butterflies Return to Sanctuary in Monterey County

This time of year, monarch butterflies from all over the U.S. migrate to coastal California, especially to the small town of Pacific Grove in Monterey County. Last year, for the most part, butterflies stayed away. But they've returned, to the delight of locals and visitors in 2021.

Reporter: Erika Mahoney, KAZU

COVID Hospitalizations Surge in Southern California

There are growing concerns about the number of people hospitalized in Southern California with COVID-19 symptoms. The numbers have spiked since the Thanksgiving holiday across multiple counties.