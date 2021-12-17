Elaine Howle Reflects on Two Decades as the 'Eyes and Ears' of California's Government

Scott and Marisa discuss Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposal to use the framework of Texas' controversial abortion law for gun control legislation and the messaging from state and local leaders on concerns over crime. Then, California State Auditor Elaine Howle, who is retiring at the end of the year after more than two decades in the role, discusses the work of her office including the audit of the state's Employment Development Department, the biggest hurdles she sees to an effective government and what auditing skills she brings into her personal life.