FDA Relaxes Restrictions on Access to Abortion Pill by Mail

"At this moment, with Roe v. Wade hanging by a thread, it is especially urgent that the federal government do everything in its power to follow the science and expand access to this safe, effective medication," Kaye said.

As more states pass restrictions, Kaye said, lifting "outdated" restrictions and making it easier for doctors to prescribe the pill could make abortion available for more people.

Major medical groups including the American Medical Association argue that since mifepristone was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2000, it has built up a strong safety record. Nonetheless, mifepristone is subject to layers of restrictions beyond those applied to typical prescription drugs.

Abortion opponents have long fought easier access

Conservative activists have long fought efforts to relax the rules for mifepristone, which is approved by the FDA for use in combination with another drug to terminate pregnancies up to 10 weeks.

Groups opposed to abortion rights have taken note of the increasing popularity of abortion pills, which many patients choose out of a desire to avoid surgery or to terminate pregnancies more privately at home. Today, about 40% of patients seeking abortions use pills rather than having a surgical procedure.

Melanie Israel, a policy analyst with the DeVos Center for Religion and Civil Society at the Heritage Foundation, said she worries that less oversight would put patients at risk.

"There is a reason that these safety protocols have been in place, and the abortion industry is really trying to seize this moment to remove those important safety restrictions and make abortion pills more widely available and more common," Israel said.

Doctors are allowed to prescribe the abortion pill in Canada

But a new study published last week in The New England Journal of Medicine, which reviewed data from more than 84,000 abortions, found no increase in complications after Canada made mifepristone available by a doctor's prescription in 2017.

Verma, who's also a fellow with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, which has lobbied to remove the FDA restrictions, said doctors prescribing the pills through telemedicine ask questions designed to rule out risk factors, including ectopic pregnancies. She said the pandemic has added to years of research demonstrating mifepristone's safety.