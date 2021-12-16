Expecting 'Deluge of Omicron,' Santa Clara County Health Officials Urge Booster Shots, Masking

Santa Clara County public health officials on Thursday urged residents to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots ahead of what they fear may be a widespread surge of new infections due to the omicron variant.

"When I look around the corner ahead, what I see is a deluge of omicron," said Dr. Sara Cody, the county's director of public health, in an afternoon press conference. "What I see is perhaps one of the most challenging moments we've had yet in the pandemic."

While Cody said the county has only recorded 10 confirmed cases of the omicron variant – none of which required hospitalization – she pointed to two factors that portend a surge in infections.

For one, omicron has now been detected in all four sewer sheds that county officials monitor, Cody said, indicating that the variant is present to some degree across most of the county's population. Cody also pointed to the recent sharp spike in infection rates in highly vaccinated European countries, such as Norway and Denmark.

Recent studies indicate that both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are less effective against omicron than they have been against other strains of the virus. But tests also show that the heightened levels of antibodies in the blood of patients who received a booster shot of either vaccine have been largely successful in blocking the variant.