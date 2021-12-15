California Mask Mandate Update: These Bay Area Counties Are Exempt, State Now Says

California is exempting San Francisco from a rule that takes effect Wednesday requiring all people to wear masks in public indoor spaces. The city will continue to allow fully vaccinated people to remove their masks in gyms, workplaces, classes and religious settings while its overall masking mandate remains in effect, the city Department of Public Health announced.

KQED has confirmed that along with San Francisco, Contra Costa and Marin counties have received exemptions from the state on the mask rule.

State officials clarified that the mask order, which requires Californians to wear face masks in all indoor settings from December 15 to January 15, only includes counties that do not already have their own indoor mask requirements in place for public settings.

San Francisco, Contra Costa and Marin all currently have their own mask mandates, which exempts individuals from having to wear face masks at gyms, offices, college classes and religious gatherings only when the employer or organizer has confirmed that all those present are fully vaccinated and that there's less than 100 people in the space.

These county-specific exceptions will remain in place.

“It’s a recognition of all of the thought and care that San Francisco residents have been putting into staying as safe as possible,” said Dr. Susan Philip, San Francisco’s health officer.

About 86% of eligible San Francisco residents have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the public health department.

California lifted its statewide mask mandate on June 15 for people who were vaccinated, a date that Gov. Gavin Newsom heralded as the state’s grand reopening.

But the spread of the new omicron variant has worried health officials, who believe that this strain can spread more easily than the delta variant. The virus is particularly hitting the unvaccinated.

Officials have yet to specify how the the mask rule will be enforced and have acknowledged that much will depend on voluntary public compliance.

After California lifted its statewide indoor mask mandate this summer, county governments covering about half of the state’s population imposed their own mandates as case rates surged with new variants.

The order comes as the statewide seven-day average rate of new coronavirus cases has jumped 47% since Thanksgiving and hospitalizations have risen by 14%, according to the state Department of Public Health.

That’s still far below a surge last winter — before vaccines were available — when the state averaged more than 100 cases per 100,000 people and nearly 20,000 people died during an eight-week period.

What’s worrying now is that even though more than 70% of eligible Californians are fully vaccinated, some areas of the state still have low vaccination rates that put communities of greater risk for the coronavirus, according to the health department.

“Given the current hospital census, which is at or over capacity, even a moderate surge in cases and hospitalizations could materially impact California’s health care delivery system within certain regions of the state,” the department said.

California joins other states with similar indoor mask mandates, including Washington, Oregon, Illinois, New Mexico, Nevada, Hawaii, and New York.

California also is tightening existing testing requirements by ordering unvaccinated people attending indoor events of 1,000 people or more to have a negative test within one or two days, depending on the type of test. The state also is recommending travelers who visit or return to California to get tested within five days of their arrival.

This post includes reporting from the Associated Press.