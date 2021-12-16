Oil Company, Subsidiaries Charged in Southern California Oil Spill

Oil Company Charged in Orange County Oil Spill

A federal grand jury has charged a Houston-based oil company in connection with October's Southern California oil spill. Federal prosecutors say Amplify Energy and two of its subsidiaries were negligent by failing to respond to a series of alarms that should have alerted them to the spill, hours before a ruptured pipeline was shut off.

Project Homekey Expanding in Parts of the State

California is expanding its program aimed at creating more housing for unhoused people. The state has announced funding for four new projects, with more to come in the weeks ahead, as it plans to distribute almost $2.8 billion.

Reporter: Kate Wolffe, KQED

Los Angeles Considers Turning Vacant Office Buildings Into Housing

Many Californians who work in offices haven’t been to their workplaces in nearly two years because of the pandemic. Now, with many cities like Los Angeles in the midst of a severe housing crisis, some people want to turn those vacant buildings into housing.

Reporter: David Wagner, KPCC