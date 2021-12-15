Stephen Curry Sets New NBA Record for Career 3-Pointers

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night became the league's greatest long-range shooter, breaking the record for 3-point shots and solidifying himself as a player who has revolutionized basketball.
There was no real suspense heading into Tuesday night's game at New York's Madison Square Garden. Curry needed to sink just two 3-pointers to break a record held by Hall of Famer Ray Allen. He hit the first one no problem — record tied at 2,973. But then with history waiting, Curry, a player so relaxed on the court he looks like one of those inflatable dancing figures outside a mattress store, didn't exactly tense up, but he said he did become aware of the moment.
"I got the ball coming down, and I could see everybody on that end of the stadium start to slowly stand up, and there was, like, a buzz," Curry told reporters afterward. "So I didn't want to, like, rush it because I knew - that's when you can kind of get in your head trying to, like, force the moment."
But, then, with 7:33 left in the first quarter, Curry's 2,974th 3-pointer splashed gracefully through the net, followed by a lengthy celebration inside where he hugged his parents, teammates and Allen, whose record stood for 10 years.
Curry said he would have loved to have set the record at home in front of his Bay Area fans. But doing it in front of his family and Ray Allen and Reggie Miller — who each used to hold the record — and an adoring crowd at Madison Square Garden wasn't a bad alternative.