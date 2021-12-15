New L.A. Unified Superintendent Pledges to Help Lead District Through Pandemic

L.A. County School Board Approves Contract for New Superintendent

Alberto Carvalho is officially the new superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second largest school district in the country. Carvalho was the superintendent of Florida’s Miami-Dade schools, a position he held for 14 years.

Not Everyone Pleased With Proposed Solar Rules

The California Public Utilities Commission, the state’s energy regulator, is contemplating changes to the relationship between rooftop solar owners and utilities. But critics say the changes could be disastrous for the solar industry’s future in the state.

Reporter: Erik Anderson, KPBS in San Diego

A First as NASA Enters Solar Atmosphere

For the first time, a spacecraft has touched the sun. Researchers from U.C. Berkeley and NASA announced new findings Tuesday.

Reporter: Danielle Venton, KQED