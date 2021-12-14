State Health Officials Reinstitute Indoor Mask Mandate

Californians Will be Required to Wear Masks Indoors Again

Starting on Wednesday, Californians will once again have to wear masks indoors at all public places, regardless of their vaccination status. It’s a response to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases and public health officials trying to get a handle on the fast-moving omicron variant.

Reporter: April Dembosky, KQED

Legalized Sports Betting Could be Coming to California

Online gaming companies, Native American casinos, card rooms -- they're all jumping in at the opportunity to be involved in the push to legalize sports betting in the state of California.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report