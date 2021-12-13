KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

Torrance Police Department Being Investigated for Racist, Homophobic Texts

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)

Torrance Police Department Facing State Investigation Over Racist Text Messages

Hundreds of criminal cases could be in jeopardy following an investigation by the Los Angeles Times into racist and homophobic text messages sent by several officers who at one time worked for the Torrance Police Department.
Guest: James Queally, LA Times Reporter

Groundbreaking California Law Blocked by Federal Judge

A landmark California law aimed at lowering prescription drug prices has been put on hold by a federal judge. The law was meant to prevent drug companies from doing so-called “pay for delay” deals. 
Reporter: April Dembosky, KQED 

Sponsored