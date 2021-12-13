Torrance Police Department Being Investigated for Racist, Homophobic Texts

Torrance Police Department Facing State Investigation Over Racist Text Messages

Hundreds of criminal cases could be in jeopardy following an investigation by the Los Angeles Times into racist and homophobic text messages sent by several officers who at one time worked for the Torrance Police Department.

Guest: James Queally, LA Times Reporter

Groundbreaking California Law Blocked by Federal Judge

A landmark California law aimed at lowering prescription drug prices has been put on hold by a federal judge. The law was meant to prevent drug companies from doing so-called “pay for delay” deals.

Reporter: April Dembosky, KQED