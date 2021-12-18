'There's a Lot That's Not Working Within the System': Afghan Evacuees Struggle with Housing and Immigration Bureaucracy

Before leaving her country, Sadaat worked for a USAID project on agricultural development.

She received her visa in August before Kabul fell to the Taliban, but her husband was still waiting for his paperwork. She waited another two months, leaving the country with her children. Now she's in Fremont.

“I'm here with my three children, I'm just struggling with that — finding resources and finding different sources to help me out. How can I get him out of there?” she told KQED.

She said her husband had previously worked with the U.S. government, and now he has to live in hiding from the Taliban regime.

"He's not living a normal life,” Sadaat said. But she acknowledges that caring for three kids by herself in the U.S. is also far from normal.

Since she has to take her kids to school and pick them up, Sadaat hasn’t been able to find a job. Her brother lives in Fremont and has been helping her move around the city until she can get her own license and car to drive.

"It’s not easy to survive in this country," she said. “We have been already waiting for three years and still — such a messy situation.”

“This pending situation is very frustrating for me,” Sadaat said. Her kids are having trouble focusing as well, living in a new country without their father.