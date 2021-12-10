Gavin Newsom and Rob Bonta on Crime in California

Gov. Gavin Newsom joins Marisa and Scott to talk about "Ben and Emma's Big Hit," his picture book about a child with dyslexia, before discussing how he deals with dyslexia in his daily life. Newsom also responds to large retail thefts in the state and critiques of Proposition 47, the 2014 criminal justice reform measure. Then, Attorney General Rob Bonta joins to discuss his parents' activism in the farmworker movement, how his office is responding to retail crimes and whether he'll work to reduce sentences of inmates on death row.