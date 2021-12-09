Two Men Arrested on Suspicion of Starting Caldor Fire

Father, Son Arrested for Allegedly Starting Caldor Fire
The District Attorney in El Dorado County has announced the arrest of a father and son for allegedly starting the Caldor Fire. Both are accused of "reckless arson."
Reporter: Scott Rodd, CapRadio
California Could Become Abortion Sanctuary if Roe v. Wade is Overturned
California’s Future of Abortion Council is issuing 45 recommendations on how the state can make accessing an abortion easier. The council is making its recommendation as the U.S. Supreme Court considers the fate of Roe v. Wade.
Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED
California Housing Market Not Cooling Down Much to End the Year
Housing prices continue to skyrocket across much of California, although there has been some leveling off in recent months. Vacation home areas have seen a big rise in sales.
Guest: Oscar Wei, Deputy Chief Economist, California Association of Realtors
Incoming Palm Springs Mayor to Make History
History will be made in the city of Palm Springs on Thursday night because a new mayor is on tap. When Lisa Middleton is sworn in, she will be the first transgender person to serve as mayor in the state of California.
Reporter: Keith Mizuguchi, The California Report
FDA Issues Warning About Claims from Vaping Companies
Some vape companies are promising their products help you focus, sleep and relax. But the Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers those claims are not true.
Guest: Pamela Ling, Director of the UCSF Center for Tobacco Control Research and Education