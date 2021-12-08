Winter Storm Could Bring Much Needed Snow to Sierra Mountains

Upcoming Weather Pattern Could Bring Snow to Sierra Resorts

California continues to struggle through the ongoing drought, and that's left many ski resorts wondering about how much snow they'll actually have this winter. But a storm next week is expected to help.

Guest: Bryan Allegretto, Forecaster with OpenSnow

Lawmakers Finally Hold Oversight Hearing on Wildfire Prevention

Lawmakers discussed how California is going to prevent catastrophic wildfires during an oversight hearing on Tuesday. The hearing comes after a CapRadio investigation found that Governor Gavin Newsom significantly overstated his administration's accomplishments on wildfire prevention.

Reporter: Scott Rodd, CapRadio

Los Angeles County Residents Growing More Concerned About Air Pollution

In L.A. County, residents are avoiding going outside because they don’t want to breathe dirty air. That’s one of the most recent findings from a USC Dornsife survey.

Reporter: Caleigh Wells, KCRW

Facebook Sued Over Violence in Myanmar

A lawsuit filed this week in a California court asks for more than $150 billion in compensation from Meta, aka Facebook, for failing to stop the spread of hate speech on its platform against the Rohingya people in Myanmar.

Reporter: Rachael Myrow, KQED

Doctors Say Flu Vaccine Should Also be a Priority

While much of the attention has been on the COVID-19 vaccine, doctors are also advising everyone to get their flu shot. Cases were down significantly last year, in large part due to health orders from the pandemic.

Guest: Maria Raven, chief of emergency medicine at UCSF Health