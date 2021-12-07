Central Valley Republican Devin Nunes is Resigning From Congress

Congressman Devin Nunes Leaving Office

Central Valley Republican Congressman Devin Nunes has announced he’s leaving Congress at the end of the year, before he finishes his current term. Nunes is taking a new job as CEO of Trump Media and Technology Group, a company that’s set to launch a new social media platform next year.

Reporter: Alex Hall, KQED

Bay Area Health Expert: Omicron Variant Should Not Stand in Way of Getting Booster

As more cases of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus are reported in California, many people have questions about what this means for transmission of the virus. There's also another question in play -- what does this all mean for booster shots?

Guest: Dr. Bob Wachter, Professor and Chair of the Department of Medicine at UCSF

$18 Minimum Wage Proposal Could Go Before Voters Next Year

Californians could vote on a pretty substantial increase to the statewide minimum wage next November. That’s if a new effort can gather enough signatures to qualify as a ballot initiative.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin, The California Report

Scientists Tracking Wastewater Find Evidence of Omicron in California

Scientists say they’ve found possible evidence of the Omicron variant in wastewater in Sacramento and Merced. That suggests the COVID variant could be spreading in those communities.

Reporter: Raquel Maria Dillon, KQED

Orange County Businesses Finally Able to Reopen Following Oil Spill

More than two months after they were ordered to close, following an oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach, fishing businesses in Orange County are finally able to get back to some sense of normalcy.

Reporter: Keith Mizuguchi, The California Report