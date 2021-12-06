California’s Tough Gun Laws Often Fail to Protect Domestic Violence Victims

California's Gun Laws Often Not Enforced When it Comes to Domestic Abusers

California, the state with arguably the toughest gun control laws in the country, often struggles to enforce those laws. A new investigation from CalMatters finds that the state has failed to take guns away from thousands of domestic abusers, and those failures can have deadly consequences.

Reporter: Robert Lewis, CalMatters

Thousands of Californians Still Waiting for Rent Relief From State

California has distributed rent relief to less than a third of the 400,000 thousand people who have applied to its assistance program. As the eviction moratorium came to a close this fall, the state encouraged anyone who had outstanding rent payments to apply for rental assistance to stave off eviction.

Reporter: Kate Wolffe, KQED

Biden Administration to Relaunch Remain in Mexico Program Following Judge's Ruling

The Biden administration has announced plans to reinstate the controversial “Remain in Mexico” program along the border this week, which was first implemented by the Trump administration. Under the program, asylum seekers must wait in Mexico, sometimes for months, before they can cross into the U.S. for their day in court.

Reporter: Max Rivlin-Nadler

Researchers Identify Hundreds of Hazardous Sites That Could be Impacted By Rising Sea Level

University of California scientists have found that sea level rise could flood over 400 hazardous sites across the state by the end of the century. Scientists identified power plants, refineries, and hazardous waste sites in shoreline cities like Oakland and East Palo Alto, and across the state.

Reporter: Ezra David Romero, KQED