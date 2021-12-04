Omicron Coronavirus Variant | This Week in Politics

Omicron Coronavirus Variant Reaches California

With the appearance of the first U.S. case of the omicron coronavirus variant in San Francisco this week, public health officials are urging people to get booster vaccinations and wear masks indoors. There is much we still don’t know about the new variant, but experts warn that it could evade vaccines, spread quickly and slow the country’s ability to end the pandemic.

Guest:

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, UCSF professor and infectious disease specialist

This Week in California Politics

As a rash of burglaries plague retailers, city leaders around the Bay Area are calling for increased policing. Also this week, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf moved to expand the police department in response to a rise in violent crime, while Californians watched closely a U.S. Supreme Court hearing that could affect abortion rights nationwide.

Guests:

Guy Marzorati, KQED politics and government reporter

Katie Orr, KQED politics and government reporter

Something Beautiful: The Winchester Mystery House

For tonight’s edition of Something Beautiful we wander through a mansion in San Jose with more than 160 rooms. Decked out for the holidays, Victorian traditions shine at the Winchester Mystery House.