Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.

'Is He Gonna Kick Us to the Street?' Facing Eviction and Harassment, California Tenants Fight to Hold on to Housing

The pandemic has been particularly hard on renters. There’s been a lot of news about the end of the statewide eviction moratorium this fall. But it’s not just evictions. Some renters are also facing another challenge – harassment from their landlords. A growing number of California cities are moving to ban landlords from using aggressive practices to try to push out their tenants. Reporter Kori Suzuki tells us about one renter’s experience with her landlord – and what it cost her.

Half Moon Bay's 'Big Wave' Community Welcomes Adults With Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

If you’re a parent, you know the fear of dying before your child is old enough to care for themself…But what if your child will always need some extra care, even as an adult? What if there aren’t other family members to help? What if other family members can’t, or won’t, step up? Polly Stryker tells us about a group of parents in San Mateo County who are in the process of creating what they hope will be a self-sustaining community for their adult children.

[adfullwidth]