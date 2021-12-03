Omicron Variant Detected in L.A. County Resident

Second Confirmed Case of Omicron Variant Detected in California

Another confirmed case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected – this time, in Los Angeles County. According to public health officials, the infected person is an L.A. resident who had traveled to South Africa, returning to Southern California late last month.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC

Newsom Administration Blocked Efforts to Enforce Regulations Meant to Protect Californians From Wildfire Smoke

An investigation by KQED and the California Newsroom has been looking into the state’s failure to enforce regulations meant to protect farm workers and others exposed to wildfire smoke. Earlier this year, lawmakers tried to boost enforcement, but Governor Newsom’s administration stepped in and blocked their efforts.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED