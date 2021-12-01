Abortion Access Limited for Many Living in Rural California

As Abortion Case is Heard in Supreme Court, Access is Still Limited for Many Californians

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Wednesday in a case that could overturn Roe v. Wade, which guarantees a woman’s right to an abortion. Here in California, abortion laws are among the most progressive in the country. But that doesn’t mean it’s always easy to get an abortion here, especially if you live in a rural area.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

New Study Shows Sierra Snowpack Could Vanish in 25 Years

California’s Sierra Nevada region has been known for being a winter wonderland in the coldest months. But a new study shows the Sierra snowpack could all but disappear in just 25 years.

Reporter: Tara Atrian, KCRW