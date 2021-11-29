KQED is a proud member of
Migrants Desperately Seek Asylum at San Diego-Tijuana Border

KQED News Staff
Reinstatement of Remain in Mexico Program Adds Confusion for Migrants Seeking Asylum

In February, the Biden administration began winding down former President Donald Trump’s controversial “Remain-in-Mexico” program. It sent people seeking asylum in this country back to Mexico to wait months for their day in immigration court in the U.S. But over the summer, a Texas judge ordered government officials to restart the program, and the Biden administration plans to roll it back out soon.
 Reporter: Max Rivlin-Nadler

