Migrants Desperately Seek Asylum at San Diego-Tijuana Border

Reinstatement of Remain in Mexico Program Adds Confusion for Migrants Seeking Asylum

In February, the Biden administration began winding down former President Donald Trump’s controversial “Remain-in-Mexico” program. It sent people seeking asylum in this country back to Mexico to wait months for their day in immigration court in the U.S. But over the summer, a Texas judge ordered government officials to restart the program, and the Biden administration plans to roll it back out soon.

Reporter: Max Rivlin-Nadler