OR93, the Famously Far-Ranging Gray Wolf is Found Dead Near Los Angeles

The Department of Transportation estimates that 365 million animals are killed on U.S. roads every year, more than the total number of people in the country. Recovering populations of large carnivores like wolves, which are trying to repopulate areas, are at particular risk.

Young male gray wolves are known to travel far distances after leaving their packs. The wanderlust has a biological purpose.

By traveling far from its family, a wolf is more likely to find a mate with a different genetic makeup. Inbreeding is believed to have caused a population crash of gray wolves on Isle Royale in Lake Superior. Efforts to take grizzly bears off the endangered species list in the Northern Rockies have been stymied because of legal challenges based, in part, on "species connectivity."

In Southern California, wildlife officials have found abnormalities in an inbreeding population of mountain lions, hemmed in by the region's busy roadways.

Early next year, the state will break ground on an overpass spanning six lanes of the 101 Freeway designed to help the large cats and other wildlife branch out, after a multi-year push by wildlife advocates. Similar efforts are underway around the country, and the larger effort to give wildlife safe passage just got a big boost in President Biden's recently passed infrastructure bill.

It designates $350 million over the next five years for state, local and tribal governments to construct bridges or underpasses for wildlife. Another $400 million will go towards the removal of obstructions like dams, which stifle fish and invertebrate populations.

"The construction of wildlife crossings will reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions and is a key conservation strategy to help wildlife survive impacts from climate change and development," said Mike Leahy, director of wildlife and hunting and fishing policy at the National Wildlife Federation.