Supply Chain Impacting Longtime Mom-and-Pop Restaurants

Supply Chain, Port Backlog Impacting Smaller Koreatown Restaurants

The breakdown in the global supply chain has sent food prices soaring. That’s hurting local restaurants still struggling to get out from under the pandemic.

Reporter: Josie Huang, KPCC

Delay in Medical Supply Shipments Could Impact Procedures

A new report from CalMatters shows the global supply chain issues are impacting California hospitals. Many medical facilities are waiting on medical devices that are critical for patient care.

Reporter: Keith Mizuguchi, The California Report