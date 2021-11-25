KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

Thanksgiving Offers Day of Reflection for Many Native Americans in California

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

Central Valley Native American Tribe Wants its History Remembered

As many people celebrate Thanksgiving in California, some Native Americans have a different perspective on this day and what it means.  Among the challenges indigenous people face is keeping their cultures alive.
Reporter: Alice Daniel, Valley Public Radio

How Do California Chefs Prepare for Thanksgiving?

Many restaurants are open on Thanksgiving, but chefs may also be busy preparing a meal for family and friends at home.
Guests: Mark Dommen, One Market in San Francisco, Mica Talmor, Pomella in Oakland, Suzanne Tracht, Jar in Los Angeles

 

Sponsored