AAPI Communities Continue to Face Hate and Struggle with Fears of Targeting at Work

The Stop AAPI Hate report "signals that the racism is widespread, is continuing and institutionalized. That means that the racism isn't just interpersonal and in attacks, but it also leads to clear inequities in the economy and education and the workplace," said Russell Jeung, a San Francisco State University Asian American studies professor and one of the founders of Stop AAPI Hate.

According to Stop AAPI Hate’s polling, more than a quarter of respondents — 31.5% of Asian Americans and 26.4% of Pacific Islanders — reported experiencing a hate incident at work in 2021. And more than 1 in 5 respondents said they are reluctant to return to in-person work because they’re afraid they will be racially targeted.

Of the insights collected by the Asian Business Association of Los Angeles, the UCLA study says, "the most frequent response was [that] this toxic climate [has] created fear among the staff." According to the same study, 1 in 6 businesses have been forced to change their operations as a result of safety concerns for their staff.

"It creates an atmosphere of fear when you go to work and you're uncertain about what's going to happen that day because you happen to be Asian American," said Paul Ong, director of UCLA’s Center for Neighborhood Knowledge and co-author of the study.

The Stop AAPI Hate survey also highlighted gradations in experience among AAPI respondents.

For example, over 65% of people with a high school education reported experiencing hate incidents at work in the past year — that's more than twice the number of respondents with at least some college education (31.4%) who reported incidents at the workplace. That number was even lower for respondents with a B.A. degree or higher.

“Asian Americans who are in the working class, they don't have that option [to work remotely], and that's why they're experiencing racism at twice the rate of those who get the luxury of staying at home,” said Stop AAPI Hate’s Russell Jeung.

The UCLA study sought to flesh out this disparity in experience by breaking down responses of those working in customer-oriented businesses, like restaurants, retail and hospitality. Employees in these types of businesses were slightly, but not substantially, more likely to experience anti-Asian hate.