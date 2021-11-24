NASA Launches Historic Asteroid-Deflecting Mission

NASA Mission Aims to Test Earth's Defense Against Killer Asteroids

NASA has launched a first-of-its-kind mission from California’s Vandenberg Air Force Base called DART, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test.

Guest: Jason Davis, Editorial Director, The Planetary Society

Dark Skies Hover Above Mojave Trails National Monument

A year-long study on a part of the Mojave Desert has found that the night sky there is really, really dark. So much so, it might earn the rare distinction as an International Dark Sky Sanctuary.

Reporter: Caleigh Wells, KCRW