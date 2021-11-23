State Pushes COVID Boosters as Holidays Approach

Californians Urged to Get Vaccines, Boosters

With many younger children finally getting their first COVID-19 vaccine shot, and adults getting their booster, many see this holiday season as a bit of a return to normalcy. But health experts say families should still take precautions during gatherings.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC

Former State Lawmaker Weighs in on Closure of Nuclear Plant

Diablo Canyon, California’s last remaining commercial nuclear power plant located on the Central Coast in San Luis Obispo County is slated to fully close in 2025. While there's been questions raised about what this will mean for energy output and the environment, a former state lawmaker says it's the right time.

Guest: Former State Senator Bill Monning

L.A. County Sued Over Delay in Food Aid

Los Angeles County is being sued for making its poorest families endure long waits for food aid. The suit claims the county routinely fails to provide assistance to desperate families within three days, as required by state law.

Reporter: David Wagner, KPCC

Apple Still Tracking Customers

Back in April, privacy advocates hailed Apple’s decision to let customers opt out of apps tracking you. But, Apple is still tracking its own customers and serving them up to advertisers.

Reporter: Rachael Myrow, KQED