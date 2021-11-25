KQED is a proud member of
Political Breakdown

Nancy Pelosi on 5 Images of Her Life and Career (at KQED Live, Pt. 2)

28 min
Scott ShaferMarisa Lagos
(Photo Credits, clockwise from left: Courtesy of Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, Paul Sakuma/AP, Andrew Harnick/AP, Alex Brandon/AP, Courtesy of White House.

In the second part of their conversation with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on stage at KQED Live, Scott and Marisa get the Speaker's reaction to five images from her life and career: from meeting Senator John Kennedy and running for Congress to high-profile clashes with former president Donald Trump.

