Congressman Seeks to Restore Land to Karuk Tribe

Sacred Land Could be Restored to Karuk Tribe

1,000 acres of sacred land could be restored to the Karuk tribe living along the Klamath River in Humboldt and Siskiyou counties. That’s if legislation introduced in Congress is passed.

Reporter: Danielle Venton, KQED

Controversy Looms Over Closure of Diablo Canyon Power Plant

Diablo Canyon in San Luis Obispo County is the state's last commercial nuclear power plant and is set to close in the coming years. But the planned closure is not without controversy.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report

DMV Hopes Expanded Service Will Help Supply Chain Backlog

The DMV is expanding its capacity to administer commercial driving tests, by extending weekend hours and shifting examiners from other parts of the state to Southern California. The hope is that it can clear some of the backlog at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

Reporter: Keith Mizuguchi, The California Report

Not Everyone a Fan of Universal Preschool in California

Universal preschool is coming to California in 2025. Yet not everyone is celebrating. In fact, some believe universal preschool could have disastrous consequences for child care centers and families seeking early care, with the impact falling hardest on communities of color.

Reporter: Deepa Fernandes, early childhood reporting fellow at Pacific Oaks College, which is funded in part by First 5 LA