As Biden’s Big Bill Advances, So Does Pelosi’s Big Legacy

The House had already approved the related $1 trillion infrastructure package, a roads-bridges-and-broadband measure favored by centrist lawmakers after poor election showings in Virginia and New Jersey served as a wake-up call to Democrats. Now, according to Pelosi’s strategy, it was time to make good on the commitment for Biden’s broader vision preferred by the progressives.

All members of Congress representing the Bay Area voted in support of the Build Back Better Act, with East Bay Congresswoman Barbara Lee praising the bill's cap on child care costs at 7% of income for most families.

"In my district and throughout the Bay Area, women want to get back into the workforce but child care is so expensive," Lee told KQED. The bill's hundreds of billions in dollars for the environment will also invest in the community, Lee said.

"We're gonna reduce energy costs, and let me tell you, we're going to make good-paying jobs in the energy sector for young people, for formerly incarcerated people, putting solar panels on buildings and houses," Lee added. "For the first time, we're going to be addressing for the first time, environmental justice, and making sure communities of color, low-income communities are cleaned up and don't have to deal with toxic dump sites."

Pelosi's successful balancing act is one that will touch many, her colleagues said.

“It was a long road because, you know, the sheer amount of impact we’re trying to have is enormous,” Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., said Friday.

“It’s always complicated, I mean, when you’ve got people representing every corner of this country, there’s always going to be complexity, but that’s the art of governing,” Kim said.

Pelosi has been here before. A decade ago, she led House Democrats to passage of the Affordable Care Act, a year-long effort that consumed the Congress at the start of Barack Obama’s first term and contributed to the party’s electoral wipeout in the 2010 midterm election.

Pelosi lost the speaker’s gavel after Republicans regained control of the House in 2011, and today’s Republicans are expecting a repeat in 2022 as they heap criticisms on Biden’s bill as big government overreach.

Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is in line to become speaker if Democrats lose power next year, set the tone in an overnight speech full of vitriol and grievance against Biden, the Democrats and Pelosi in particular, as he chided her leadership and wished for her retirement.

If he sounded “angry,” McCarthy said, it’s because he was. His more than eight-hour speech set a new record, besting one set just a few years back by Pelosi. But his protest did not stop the vote.

Pelosi responded with one of the most politically biting strategies in her arsenal — she ignored him.

Early Friday morning, Pelosi paid almost no attention to McCarthy’s record-setting rant and delivered a sunny speech in stark contrast to his dark mood.