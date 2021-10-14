At KQED, Pelosi Vows to Pass Scaled Down Biden Agenda

“We’ll have to come down [on our goals] because the money is coming down,” Pelosi told hosts Marisa Lagos and Scott Shafer.

With just over two weeks until a self-imposed October 31 deadline to pass the bill as well as a companion, $1 trillion infrastructure bill, Pelosi and the Democratic caucus are facing a legislative crossroad.

Should they keep the wish list of President Joe Biden, but phase the initiatives out over a shorter period of time — allowing Democrats to run on the promise of extending programs currently popular with the public?

Or should the party limit the breadth of the legislation to fewer ideas that can be fully funded for at least a decade — shielding them from a future Republican government that would be forced to cut the programs, rather than quietly letting them sunset?

Pelosi seemed more inclined to fully fund key priorities.

“You can shorten the time frame, but if you shorten it too much you lose the continuity and the impact,” she said. "So it's not like something you put in a computer and something comes out. It's judgements that have to be made."

One idea that could end up on the cutting room floor, said Pelosi, is allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices. The proposal has been a progressive focus for more than a decade, but faces heavy lobbying opposition from the pharmaceutical industry and skepticism from moderate Democrats in both the House and Senate.

“We’re still making that fight,” Pelosi said, noting that House Democrats first passed legislation to allow negotiations in 2006. “I’m not even sure we’ll even get it in this bill.”

For some watchers of Congress, the moment facing Democrats echoes 2010, when the Pelosi-led majority passed the Affordable Care Act, but was routed in the midterm elections.

But Pelosi expressed confidence that the bill’s benefits — particularly its focus on improving the lives of American women — will be rewarded in next year’s midterms.

“Women understand what this means,” said Pelosi. “This is about women in the workplace, this is about women taking their rightful place, this is about women not going to work and worrying about their loved one at home."

Outside of KQED, roughly a dozen demonstrators rallied for Democrats to address immigration policy by expanding citizenship in their legislative push.

On stage, Pelosi made no commitments, but referenced the protestors as she indicated her personal preference to include immigration in the package.

"If we are going to 'Build Back Better' we have to respect the newcomers to our country," she said.