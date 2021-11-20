"Moving San Francisco" | This Week in California Politics

The History of Transit in San Francisco

A new documentary, “Moving San Francisco,” chronicles the history of San Francisco’s iconic cable cars and the creation of a first-in-the-nation transit agency. It also explores the impact of the latest wave of innovation in moving people around the city through gig economy services and driverless car technologies.

“Moving San Francisco” airs on KQED-9 on Nov. 22 at 9:00 p.m.

Guest:

Gary Kamiya, “Moving San Francisco” host

This Week in California Politics

This week, Congressmember Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, announced she would not seek another term in office. Speier has worked in politics for over 40 years and has represented San Francisco and San Mateo residents in Congress since 2008. Also, Vice President Kamala Harris is finding herself on the defensive after a poll found her approval ratings at a dismal 28% earlier this month. Plus, we discuss California politicians’ response to the not-guilty verdict in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Guests:

Mark Z. Barabak, Los Angeles Times columnist

Marisa Lagos, KQED politics and government correspondent

Something Beautiful: The Golden Skate

This week’s look at Something Beautiful features spinning lights and disco music at the San Ramon roller rink Golden Skate. After nearly 50 years in business, management has announced it will close the rink — but not before the holidays, so skaters still have a few weeks to get in a few more laps.