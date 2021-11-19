Gas Prices May Change Thanksgiving Travel Plans for Some Californians 

Californians Dismayed by Record Gas Prices

As of Thursday, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in California was $4.69. According to AAA, that’s a record high and more than $1.50 higher than this time last year. That's led many Californians to rethink their Thanksgiving travel plans.

Reporter, Alex Hall, KQED

State Vaccine Appointment Website Updated for Booster Eligibility

Last week, the state updated its guidance to urge pretty much all Californians to get a COVID booster shot. Now, over a week later and after much confusion online, the state’s My Turn vaccine scheduling site has finally caught up.

Reporter: Carly Severn, KQED