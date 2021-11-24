Sometimes the Bear Eats You: Grizzly Bears in the Bay Area

As you may have gathered from our state flag, grizzly bears used to roam the hills, meadows and beaches of California.

Not only did they roam, they occasionally killed and sometimes ate things slightly outside of their usual dietary regimen.

There are historical accounts of people being killed by grizzlies around the Bay Area, from Antioch to the Russian River.

The last documented case of a human killed by a grizzly around these parts was in 1875 — a good, little piece of trivia to remember the next time you drive Highway 1 between San Francisco and Santa Cruz.