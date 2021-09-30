Fat Bear Week Is Here. Take A Look At What To Expect And How You Can Celebrate

If you're looking for some beary good news, look no further: Fat Bear Week 2021 is finally here.

Described as a "celebration of success and survival," Fat Bear Week spotlights the resilience, adaptability and strength of the brown bears at Katmai National Park & Preserve in Alaska, the park's Amber Kraft told NPR via email.

The annual competition, which started off as Fat Bear Tuesday seven years ago, shows how the bears get as fat as they can to prepare for winter hibernation.

Fat Bear Tuesday was such a success that it expanded into Fat Bear Week, said Kraft, who is Katmai's interpretation and education program manager.

In other words, it's the pawfect distraction from everything in life right now and gives us a chance to appreciate the wonderful nature offered by southern Alaska.