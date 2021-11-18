Recent Criticism of Vice President Kamala Harris May Not Tell the Whole Story

Vice President Kamala Harris Faces Questions About Her Role in Biden Administration

Media reports this week are painting a picture of dysfunction, disappointment, and confusion surrounding Vice President Kamala Harris and her role in the Biden administration. Sources inside the White House told CNN that Harris is struggling, and low approval numbers are adding to alleged problems.

Guest: Marisa Lagos, Political Correspondent, KQED

Latino Population Front and Center in Debate Over Redistricting

The state’s Citizens Redistricting Commission is hearing feedback on its proposed district lines for Congress and the state legislature -- and that has major implications for the state's big and growing Latino population.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED

New Report Shows Hate Crimes Against Asian Americans Continue to Rise

One in five Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S. has experienced a hate incident in the last year. That’s according to a new report out from the California-based coalition Stop AAPI Hate.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin, The California Report

Trucking Just Another Aspect of Supply Chain Problems in California

One of the problems that’s causing disruptions in the global supply chain is a severe shortage of truckers. In San Diego, one driving school is working to keep up with demand.

Reporter: Alexandra Rangel, KPBS