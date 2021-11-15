Amazon to Pay California $500,000 for Failing to Properly Inform Employees of Workplace COVID Cases

The agreement stems from actions taken last year by then-state Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who now heads the U.S. Health and Human Services Department. Becerra in December asked a judge to order Amazon to comply with subpoenas that his office issued months earlier as part of its investigation into how the company was protecting workers from the virus.

The state attorney general’s office first disclosed the investigation in a July 2020 filing in a San Francisco Superior Court case in which an employee accused the company of not doing enough to safeguard staff.

It's unclear how many Amazon employees have been exposed to the virus at work over the course of the pandemic. In October 2020, the company disclosed that nearly 20,000 of its front-line U.S. workers had tested positive or were presumed infected.

The judgment, which applies only in California, requires the company to allow the attorney general’s office to monitor its employee virus notifications for a year, and to pay the half-million-dollar settlement, which will go toward enforcement of the state’s consumer protection laws.

Bonta said the judgment is the first of its kind in the U.S., and complies with a state "right-to-know" law that took effect last year, requiring employers to notify workers of coronavirus cases at worksites, inform them of pandemic-related protections and safety plans, and report all cases to local health agencies.

Both the complaint and stipulation were filed with the Sacramento County Superior Court on Monday.

State Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes, D-San Bernardino, who introduced the bill, said it was enacted after lawmakers heard stories of workers who were not told that they might have been exposed. Many California companies have since complied, she said, but some "found loopholes and they either failed or chose not to comply with the law."

The agreement comes as Amazon hires a slew of additional temporary workers in preparation for the holiday crush of package deliveries. Bonta said compliance is particularly important as the state prepares for another possible winter surge in cases as more people travel and gather indoors for the holidays.

California this year also became the first state to prohibit big retailers from firing warehouse workers for missing quotas that interfere with bathroom and rest breaks.

That law prohibits companies like Amazon from disciplining workers for following health and safety laws, and allows employees to sue their employers over unsafe quotas or undue retaliation.