Kaiser, Employees Reach Tentative Contract Agreement

Kaiser Permante Reaches Tentative Agreement With Thousands of Employees, Averting Strike

Kaiser Permanente has reached a tentative deal with thousands of healthcare workers in Northern and Southern California, who were prepared to go on strike on Monday. They are still negotiating with a group of engineers, who have been off the job for two months.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC

California's Transportation Leader Weighs in on Infrastructure Bill

President Biden will sign his administration’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure package into law on Monday. California will get tens of billions of dollars in new federal spending, but will it come quick enough to fix roads, bridges and other transit issues facing the state?

Guest: David Kim, Secretary of California's State Transportation Agency

New Queuing System Aims to Lessen Pollution, Improve Safety at Southern California Ports

While much of the focus has been on the massive backlog at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, residents in nearby communities are also expressing major concerns about pollution from those cargo ships. But a new queuing system being launched this week at the ports could help improve air quality and safety.

Reporter: Keith Mizuguchi, The California Report

Environmental Groups Accuse EPA of Not Acting to Clean Up Air Pollution in the Central Valley

The San Joaquin Valley ranks worst in the nation when it comes to particulate air pollution, and environmental organizations say the Environmental Protection Agency is failing to do something about it. The groups have filed a lawsuit hoping to force the EPA to act.

Reporter: Soreath Hok, Valley Public Radio