Demolition Derby Sends Sparks (and Sparkles) Flying, and Kindling a New Romance During COVID

Search and Destroy: L.A.’s Demolition Derby Divas

The crash ‘em, smash ‘em motorsport of demolition derby had its heyday in the 1950s, 60s and 70s. These days, derbies are featured at county fairs and racetracks. But once a year, Irwindale Speedway in Los Angeles County hosts an annual all-women derby. Peter Gilstrap takes us into the pit to meet some of these derby divas.

The pandemic has been a tough time for a lot of us. Many people tried to figure out new ways to connect to break through the isolation. KQED’s Silicon Valley reporter, Adhiti Bandlamudi, actually started dating someone new during lockdown. Sasha Khokha sat down with Adhiti, who says the limitations of sheltering in place actually led to deeper connection, one that she never expected.

Former Chorus Girls Recall Chinatown's Storied Nightlife Scene

San Francisco’s Chinatown has long been a tourist attraction, but long ago, it was also known for its nightlife. From the 1930s to the 60s, the sidewalks bustled at three a.m. It was home to elegant supper clubs, where you might run into celebrities like Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall. KQED’s Chloe Veltman tells us about a museum in the heart of the neighborhood. It’s preserving this glamorous past from the viewpoint of the Asian-American entertainers who put Chinatown on the international nightlife map.