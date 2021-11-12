KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

Will U.N. Climate Conference Have Significant Impact on California Policies?

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (David McNew/Getty Images)

U.N. Climate Conference Comes to an End

The United Nations climate change conference wraps up Friday in Scotland. And while an agreement hasn't been reached, the summit could have varying impacts on California.
Guests: Violet Saena, Executive Director of Climate Resilient Communities and Mark Hertsgaard, Executive Director of Covering Climate Now and Environment Correspondent for The Nation Magazine

Thousands of Kaiser Permanente Employees Set to Strike Next Week

Kaiser Permanente could be hit by multiple statewide labor strikes beginning on Monday.  Thousands of the company's healthcare workers in California are threatening to walk off the job over contract talks. 
Reporter: Tara Siler, KQED 

Sponsored