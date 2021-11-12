Will U.N. Climate Conference Have Significant Impact on California Policies?

U.N. Climate Conference Comes to an End

The United Nations climate change conference wraps up Friday in Scotland. And while an agreement hasn't been reached, the summit could have varying impacts on California.

Guests: Violet Saena, Executive Director of Climate Resilient Communities and Mark Hertsgaard, Executive Director of Covering Climate Now and Environment Correspondent for The Nation Magazine



Thousands of Kaiser Permanente Employees Set to Strike Next Week

Kaiser Permanente could be hit by multiple statewide labor strikes beginning on Monday. Thousands of the company's healthcare workers in California are threatening to walk off the job over contract talks.

Reporter: Tara Siler, KQED